Long IslandCrime

Nassau police offer rewards, release images in two separate crimes

Police say they are seeking the public's help

Police say they are seeking the public's help with identifying this man in connection with a stabbing Nov. 10 in Roosevelt.   Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Nassau police are offering rewards for anyone who can help them find a man who stabbed someone before running off with the victim's wallet on Nov. 10 in Roosevelt, and another man who robbed a bank in Garden City South two days before that.

Police released images of both men Tuesday morning.

Both crimes occurred in the early evening: the stabbing, at Nassau Road and Debevoise Avenue, took place Nov. 10 at about 5:20 p.m.; the robbery at a Valley Bank at 339 Nassau Blvd., Nov. 8 at around 5:45 p.m., police said.

The bank robber took off in an unknown direction when he made off with cash — the sum was not disclosed — he demanded from a teller, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who may have any information about either crime  should call the hotline: 800-244-TIPS (8477).

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

