Nassau police are offering rewards for anyone who can help them find a man who stabbed someone before running off with the victim's wallet on Nov. 10 in Roosevelt, and another man who robbed a bank in Garden City South two days before that.

Police released images of both men Tuesday morning.

Both crimes occurred in the early evening: the stabbing, at Nassau Road and Debevoise Avenue, took place Nov. 10 at about 5:20 p.m.; the robbery at a Valley Bank at 339 Nassau Blvd., Nov. 8 at around 5:45 p.m., police said.

The bank robber took off in an unknown direction when he made off with cash — the sum was not disclosed — he demanded from a teller, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who may have any information about either crime should call the hotline: 800-244-TIPS (8477).