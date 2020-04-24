An 18-year-old man faces several assault charges in a crash that left a Nassau County police detective injured Tuesday night in Corona, Queens, authorities said Friday.

Jorge Alvarez of Corona was arrested Wednesday after he fled the scene at a gas station where he accelerated and crashed a stolen 2018 BMW X5 just as the detective was entering the BMW through a passenger side door, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

The BMW slammed into another car with the detective caught between the two vehi­cles, causing severe leg injuries to the detective, including a broken leg, the statement said.

The incident happened just before midnight Tuesday as detectives stopped the SUV at a BP station near Horace Harding Expressway and 99th Street, Nassau County police previously said.

Katz said the BMW was reported stolen in Nassau County on Sunday.

Police previously said Matthew Garcia, 21, of Queens and Rafael Ramirez, 35, of Manhattan had been in the BMW and, along with Alvarez, attempted to run away after the crash, but were caught and arrested.

Alvarez was arraigned Thursday in Queens Criminal Court before Judge Karen Gopee, Katz said. He was released on bail.