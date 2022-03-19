TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Gas and equipment stolen from Nassau DPW building, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Nassau County police arrested a Seaford man Friday and charged him with burglarizing the Nassau County’s Department of Public Works in Wantagh.

Police said Dimitrios Noutsis, 39, entered the Cedar Creek Park DPW building on Merrick Road at about 11 p.m. Thursday through a partially open garage door. Police said he stole a lawn mower battery, a sander and gasoline.

Police arrested him Friday. He was charged with third-degree burglary and is set to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

The American Flag and the Preamble to the
Political polarization raising fears for future of democracy
Gov. Kathy Hochul says more money is available
NYS: COVID grants still available for firms, arts groups
Suspending New York's gasoline taxes isn't as easy
Suspending NY's gasoline tax: What you need to know
Newly appointed Stony Brook University Police Chief Dawn
She's first female police chief at Stony Brook University
Suffolk police are investigating the thefts of 12
Cops: 12 unlocked cars, fobs inside, stolen in Hauppauge, St. James
Steven Dubb, a principal of The Beechwood Organization,
Once-sleepy Hamptons wider awake now in winter, spring months 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?