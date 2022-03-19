Nassau County police arrested a Seaford man Friday and charged him with burglarizing the Nassau County’s Department of Public Works in Wantagh.

Police said Dimitrios Noutsis, 39, entered the Cedar Creek Park DPW building on Merrick Road at about 11 p.m. Thursday through a partially open garage door. Police said he stole a lawn mower battery, a sander and gasoline.

Police arrested him Friday. He was charged with third-degree burglary and is set to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.