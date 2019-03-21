More than a half-million dollars in drugs are off the streets and at least 14 people are facing criminal charges after law enforcement officials said Thursday that they broke up a Nassau County narcotics trafficking ring with ties to California.

The operation dealt in heroin, cocaine and marijuana and the head of the network sold the drugs from his Freeport home and from his job as a janitor at the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County in Roosevelt, according to prosecutors.

Alleged ringleader Darrell Boyd, 51, ran a ring that was “unusually brazen,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a morning news conference.

“This investigation is very much ongoing, as is our multipronged assault on the opioid epidemic in Nassau County,” she added.

Investigators seized narcotics with a combined street value of between $600,000 and $700,000, which included 50,000 doses of heroin destined for the streets of Nassau County, according to authorities.

The ring also distributed drugs linked to overdose of 62-year-old man in Freeport last year, Singas said.

Boyd recently pleaded not guilty at a Nassau County Court arraignment, according to his Mineola attorney, David Haber.

Haber said Thursday he was in the beginning stages of examining the evidence that prosecutors provided at Boyd’s arraignment and couldn’t comment specifically on the allegations.

Authorities also named Tony McClam, 49, of Freeport, as a major player in the ring.

The district attorney said authorities executed a search warrant at his home in February, seizing marijuana and heroin.

The heroin could have been made into 40,000 doses of the drug on the street, and part of the stash was found hidden in a large homemade candle, Singas said.

Earlier this month, a Nassau County jury convicted McClam of more than a dozen felonies for possessing large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and marijuana and he has yet to be sentenced for those crimes.

McClam was one of Boyd’s biggest suppliers and shipped drugs to him from California, according to law enforcement officials.

Records show McClam pleaded not guilty at an arraignment last week.

“You come into our county, you deal drugs, we’re going to come after you,” Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Thursday, while standing with a bevy of officials from different law enforcement agencies who collaborated in the investigation.

Those agencies included the FBI Long Island Gang Task Force, New York State Police, federal postal officials, and a drug task force based in Orange County, California.