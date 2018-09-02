Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long IslandCrime

Second man charged in burglary of Elmont synagogue, Nassau police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A second Queens man has been arrested in connection with the August burglary of an Elmont synagogue, Nassau County police said.

Jeenley Luxey, 22, of Saint Albans, Queens, faces charges of third-degree burglary and third-degree mischief. He will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

On Aug. 4, police said, Luxey and Annsito Valeus, 23, also of St. Albans, broke into the Elmont Jewish Center on Elmont Road, damaging security cameras and wiring along with an air conditioning unit. The total damage was in excess of $1,000, police said.

Valeus appeared in First District Court in Hempstead court on Tuesday to face the same charges as Luxey. He has retained a private lawyer. It was unclear if Valeus posted the bail of $15,000 bond or $7,500 cash.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

