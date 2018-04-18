The reward for information about the hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of a Garden City Park woman in January has increased to $25,000, Nassau police announced Wednesday.

Catarina Lima, 72, was killed at around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Nassau Boulevard, while walking home from a nearby shopping center.

Nassau Crime Stoppers offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Lima’s death and Lima’s family contributed an additional $15,000 to the reward. The Brixmor Property Group, employer of Lima’s daughter Samantha Strong, recently contributed an additional $5,000.

“I miss her reassurance,” said Strong, of Brooklyn. “I want to hug her but I can’t.

“I’m capable of forgiveness but I can’t forgive someone if I don’t know who they are,” she added.

Lima was a mother of two and a grandmother of three. Strong is five months pregnant. The wife of Lima’s son, Carl Didrikson, is also expecting a child.

The announcement about the reward was made during a news conference at the site of the fatal accident. Strong and other family members left flowers at the intersection before meeting with police and the media.

Nassau police said the investigation into Lima’s death is continuing.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We want to bring justice to the family because we can’t give them closure,” Det. Gary Ferrucci said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS, police said.