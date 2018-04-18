TODAY'S PAPER
Police: $25,000 reward in fatal Garden City Park hit-run

Catarina Lima, 72, a mother of two and grandmother of three, was killed on Nassau Boulevard while walking home from a shopping center.

Samantha Strong, with a photo of her mother, Catarina Lima, stands with her husband, Fletcher Strong, and her father, Carl Didrikson, in Garden City Park on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Michael O’Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
The reward for information about the hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of a Garden City Park woman in January has increased to $25,000, Nassau police announced Wednesday.

Catarina Lima, 72, was killed at around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Nassau Boulevard, while walking home from a nearby shopping center.

Nassau Crime Stoppers offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Lima’s death and Lima’s family contributed an additional $15,000 to the reward. The Brixmor Property Group, employer of Lima’s daughter Samantha Strong, recently contributed an additional $5,000.

“I miss her reassurance,” said Strong, of Brooklyn. “I want to hug her but I can’t.

“I’m capable of forgiveness but I can’t forgive someone if I don’t know who they are,” she added.

Lima was a mother of two and a grandmother of three. Strong is five months pregnant. The wife of Lima’s son, Carl Didrikson, is also expecting a child.

The announcement about the reward was made during a news conference at the site of the fatal accident. Strong and other family members left flowers at the intersection before meeting with police and the media.

Nassau police said the investigation into Lima’s death is continuing.

“We want to bring justice to the family because we can’t give them closure,” Det. Gary Ferrucci said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS, police said.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

