The 19-year-old Hempstead woman found dead in her home Saturday night was strangled to death by her boyfriend, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Sixto Tapia-Angeles, 26, of Hempstead, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Maria D. Rodriguez — Perez at the home on Harriman Avenue.

"These two had a relationship together and on that evening, got into a domestic incident, where it became physical," said Nassau Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick. "During that physical disturbance, Sisto strangled Maria, causing her death, and then took a razor and made it look as if they both attempted to commit suicide."

Fitzpatrick, during a news briefing Tuesday outside of police headquarters in Mineola, said that Tapia-Angeles called 911 about 8:45 p.m. Saturday asking for the police and an ambulance.

When police arrived, Tapia-Angeles was in bed and had "superficial wounds to his wrist and his forearm and claimed he had done this as self-inflicted," Fitzpatrick said. Rodriguez-Perez's body was also in the bed and partially covered by a sheet, Fitzpatrick said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple had been dating for a year-and-a-half, he said. "It's become sour recently as he's become more suspecting of her being unfaithful to him and talking to other men," Fitzpatrick said.

Tapia-Angeles was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre for treatment of his physical wounds, as well as psychological treatment, Fitzpatrick said. He was arrested Monday.

Tapia-Angeles was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday, according to Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for the Nassau County District Attorney's office. The case is back in court on April 23, Brosh said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A defense attorney for Tapia-Angeles, who was walked by two detectives out of police headquarters wearing a face mask as a precaution because of the coronavirus, could not be reached for comment.

Fitzpatrick said there had not been previous calls to 911 calls documenting domestic disputes between the pair. The only 911 call to the Harriman Avenue home, where Rodriguez-Perez lived on the second-floor with her father and more than a dozen other people live also, was a landlord-tenant dispute in 2016, Fitzpatrick said.

Rodriguez-Perez's family could not be reached for comment.