Nassau County investigators found human remains inside the wooded area of a park in Roosevelt on Wednesday that they believe are those of someone killed by MS-13 gang members, authorities said.

“It is, no doubt, an MS-13 murder,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder at a Wednesday afternoon news conference near the park, which was also attended by County Executive Laura Curran and District Attorney Madeline Singas.

The remains were said to be partial bones, according to a law-enforcement official, and were found about 1 mile into the Roosevelt Preserve abutting Frederick Avenue.

Police said investigators began digging in the area Tuesday night.

“This is another grim, troubling discovery,” Singas said. “These are brutal acts.”