Five people are facing felony charges after what authorities Wednesday called a monthslong joint investigation into drug smuggling at the Nassau jail that led to the seizure of heroin, Suboxone, marijuana and K2.

Prosecutors said the probe included the disruption of schemes where inmates cooperated with outsiders to try to get drugs inside the East Meadow correctional facility, either through an in-person visit with an inmate or by mailing the contraband.

The discovery of an alleged smuggling plot in November triggered a joint probe including prosecutors, jail officials, police and postal inspectors that authorities dubbed “Operation United Front” — a probe they expect to lead to more arrests.

In two cases, a drug-sniffing dog helped correction officers discover jail visitors who were trying to sneak in balloons with drugs in them, according to the Nassau district attorney’s office.

Authorities said that in three instances, correction officers found either heroin or Suboxone inside envelopes one of the suspects, Natasha Hyslop, 40, of Hempstead, allegedly mailed to jail inmate Julius Eatman, 52.

Hyslop faces three counts of promoting prison contraband and a count of criminally possessing a controlled substance — all felonies. Court records show she is out on bail following her July 26 arraignment.

Eatman also faces three felony counts of promoting prison contraband, according to prosecutors. Authorities have alleged Eatman told Hyslop how to get, package and mail heroin to him at the jail. In February, jail officials found heroin inside one envelope she sent him, and two envelopes she mailed him had Suboxone strips along the adhesive seals, according to the Nassau district attorney’s office.

Other seizures happened last fall.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Authorities said Valerie Ritchwood, 38, of Roosevelt, tried as a jail visitor in November to bring two balloons into the East Meadow correctional facility that along with match heads and striker strips contained Suboxone strips, marijuana and synthetic marijuana — also known as K2.

Ritchwood faces two charges of promoting prison contraband, one a felony and one a misdemeanor, and is out on bail following her arraignment last year, according to prosecutors.

In another November incident, authorities broke up another smuggling effort at the jail involving an attempt to bring three balloons of Suboxone, marijuana and matches into the facility, prosecutors said.

An investigation showed Dominquet Horne, 33, of Hempstead, and jail inmate Christopher Wright, 32, conspired to try to sneak in that contraband, according to authorities.

Horne faces a felony promoting prison contraband charge, according to prosecutors. Court records show she appeared in court last month for an arraignment and a judge conditionally released her to probation officials.

Authorities charged Wright with a felony promoting prison contraband offense and a misdemeanor criminal contempt charge, and he made bond after an arraignment last week, records show.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release that the joint probe thwarted drug smuggling efforts that put the security of those inside the jail at risk.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran called the safety of correction officers and jail inmates “a top priority” in the same release announcing the bust.

Attorneys for the defendants couldn’t be immediately reached Wednesday.