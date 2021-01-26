Nassau County jail officials failed to do enough to purge drugs from inmate housing following "a pattern of drug-related contraband" activity before a West Babylon man fatally overdosed on fentanyl in custody in 2018, a state commission found.

The New York State Commission of Correction’s report on the death of Kevin Rollins, 28, comes after a two-year investigation by the oversight agency.

"The Medical Review Board has found that, due to inadequate facility policies for searches, the facility failed to take adequate precautions to assure the elimination of contraband in the building that housed Rollins prior to his death," the report said.

It also said Nassau jail officials "failed to respond to a pattern of drug-related contraband" in the building where Rollins was housed during the month he died "by not conducting thorough housing unit searches."

The commission recommended that the county "review and revise facility policies" to include indicators that would prompt a housing unit search outside of a routine biannual search. The report also specified that such searches should be done "when there is evidence of contraband within the facility such as an overdose."

The state’s report follows a recently published Newsday analysis of commission data, which showed Nassau inmates have tapped into illicit supplies of narcotics and other drug contraband more than two hundred times in recent years. It detailed that Nassau jail officials seized drugs or drug paraphernalia 237 times in a period of nearly four years, including marijuana, prescription pills, heroin and other banned substances.

Newsday obtained the state’s report on Rollins’ death under the Freedom of Information Law, along with a letter Sheriff James Dzurenda sent to the commission in November. He objected to the oversight agency’s preliminary findings in the case and defended the East Meadow correctional facility’s search policies.

"We strongly disagree," Dzurenda wrote of the state’s primary finding in Rollins’ death.

In a statement Tuesday, Dzurenda reacted further to the report by saying all Sheriff's Department members "are constantly on the alert to detect, identify and prevent the introduction of contraband into the facility at all times."

Those strategies include "a dedicated response team that conducts searches throughout the facility," "specially trained canines," and "various random and targeted search procedures," he added.

But attorney James Pascarella, whose law firm represents the late inmate’s mother, said that the state’s conclusion about Rollins' death only reinforced what they believe to be true.

"We know this jail is lax and ultimately responsible for Kevin’s death," he said.

Susan Rollins’ 2019 notice of claim notice against Nassau County, the jail, the Sheriff’s Department and other defendants cited claims that included wrongful death and civil rights violations following her son's deadly overdose. The legal filing, a precursor to a lawsuit, alleged "the smuggling of contraband drugs" into Nassau’s jail "has been an ongoing problem for many years" but "little has been done" to fix it.

"This report confirms that the facility does not do near enough to keep it out," the mother said. "And once the drugs are in the jail, not enough is done to find them and confiscate them. My son died because of that incompetence."

But the 60-year-old paralegal added that the report left "many unanswered questions," including when correction officers last saw her son alive and when he first got Narcan, the drug used to revert overdoses.

County officials previously declined to comment on the Rollins tort claim notice, citing pending litigation. A request for comment Tuesday from County Executive Laura Curran on the state's report wasn't immediately answered.

Rollins, a butcher who was training to be a plumber, was a graduate of West Babylon High School who had done rehab stints while battling heroin addiction. He had been taking part in Nassau’s drug court program after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge following a 2016 arrest.

But Rollins violated the terms of the deal that would have reduced that conviction, ending up back behind bars and expecting a prison sentence, according to records and his former attorney.

Police said previously that Rollins went by ambulance to Nassau County Medical Center after being found in cardiac arrest in his cell on Dec. 27, 2018. He died a day later while hospitalized.

The state’s report said that at 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, an inmate approached an officer in the jail dorm and said Rollins was not looking well before Rollins was found on his cell floor and didn’t appear to be breathing or have a pulse.

Correction staff started chest compressions and the first medical staff arrived at 8:43 a.m. and also began treatment — resuscitation efforts the state found health care personnel failed to adequately document.

Later, police photographed Rollins’ cell and authorities found a paper that tested positive for fentanyl.

The state’s report also documents other contraband-related incidents in the building in the days before Rollins’ overdose.

On Dec. 15, jail officials confiscated Xanax, followed by a "large quantity of a white powdery substance" on Dec. 17 — both during random searches. On Dec. 20, they seized a hand-rolled cigarette and a brown leafy substance, the report said.

Next a "positive test for opiates" kicked off a Dec. 24 cell search. Then on Dec. 26, an officer smelled smoke in a cell, but no contraband was found in a search done after there would have been time for inmates to ditch contraband, the report said.

The commission found the jail’s policies for random daily searches and housing searches were inadequate, and "failed to identify that contraband found during a random search is an indication that a full housing search should be conducted."

Dzurenda said in his response to the commission that "both random and targeted searches were conducted during the time period at issue using staff and specially trained K-9 teams" and the number of searches at the jail recently had been increased "independent of this matter."

The sheriff, who took on his role in March, also said policy also provided for random searches to be done at the discretion of a supervisor, with housing searches to be done "on a frequent basis" according to department rules. But he added that policies would be revised "to include explicit language" about what would prompt a housing area search.

The last page of the state's Rollins report, finalized Jan. 5, also said Dzurenda indicated jail officials had "added resources toward contraband interdiction."

But Brian Sullivan, president of Nassau’s correction officers' union, said Monday that the state’s report on Rollins’ death shows "much more attention needs to put into the search policies at this place." The union leader also said the delivery of technology that will be used at the jail to target contraband smuggling has been delayed until mid-February.

In November, Nassau lawmakers approved a $278,000 contract for two Tek84 Intercept Scanners. The machines transmit a low level of X-rays through a person’s body provide a high-resolution image that can show the location of any hidden contraband, according to the manufacturer.

Sullivan also said that three inmates in the same dorm overdosed earlier this month in separate incidents and had to be revived with Narcan.

Dzurenda said in response to Sullivan on Tuesday that "it’s not entirely unexpected that in the age of COVID-19" an equipment delivery would be delayed a few weeks because of "manufacturing backups." He said the technology will greatly enhance contraband detection efforts.

The sheriff also said "there is no evidence to suggest that the three referenced inmates suffered from a drug overdose, as is confirmed by negative toxicology reports."

But Sullivan said he questioned the toxicology results after contraband had been found in the cell of one of those inmates and medical staff had used overdose protocols.