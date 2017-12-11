Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages appeared in court Monday in his domestic violence case following his November re-election, with his lawyer signaling the Democratic official wanted to explore the possibility of a plea bargain.

The Hempstead court conference followed District Court Judge Joy Watson’s recent decision denying a defense motion to dismiss the charges of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child stemming from Solages’ June arrest.

Solages’ attorney, Frederick Brewington, told Watson in court Monday the defense wanted to speak to a district attorney’s office supervisor about a possible disposition in the case. While leaving with Solages (D-Elmont), the Hempstead lawyer confirmed his courtroom statement but declined to comment on it further or on Watson’s Nov. 29 written ruling not to dismiss the misdemeanor charges.

Solages, a 38-year-old former Bronx prosecutor who previously pleaded not guilty, didn’t respond to a question Monday before Brewington added that his client also had no comment.

In her ruling, Watson also granted defense requests for pre-trial hearings that records show the prosecution had opposed. On Monday, she set Jan. 11 as the legislator’s next court date as the case proceeds toward those hearings.

Authorities have alleged Solages assaulted the mother of his 3-year-old son in their Valley Stream home after flying into a rage when he couldn’t find his stash of marijuana. The woman’s then-14-year-old daughter jumped on Solages’ back to try to pull him off her mother after he allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm and neck and pushed her against a wall, according to authorities.

Authorities contend the assault left the woman with severe neck pain and scratches to her arm and happened after Solages realized she was taking a cellphone video of him.

The defense said in its motion to dismiss the charges that Solages “was wrongfully arrested” — an argument Watson rejected, saying there was probable cause for the arrest.

The defense court filing also said the assault charge should be dropped, citing a lack of medical records showing any physical injury or treatment.

Brewington argued for dismissal of the endangerment charge by claiming Solages “was attacked in this instant by these complainants,” and that the daughter also told authorities she wasn’t hurt in the encounter.

But prosecutor Tara Coughlin countered in court papers that the woman’s “claim of severe pain, coupled with defendant’s actions and anger is legally sufficient” to support the charge. She also argued that the endangering charge should stand because evidence was sufficient to show the teenager was present, saw her mother assaulted and tried to help her, and Solages “knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious” to her welfare.

Court records show the woman told authorities after Solages’ arrest she didn’t report prior domestic incidents such as when he allegedly broke down a bathroom door and turned off the water while her teen daughter was showering because he felt she was taking too long. She also said she once flagged down an NYPD car to scare him off after he allegedly followed her into the city, records show.

Documents also show the woman told authorities Solages said he would never get in trouble “because he owns the police department and the courts,” and “has connections to the media.”

District attorney’s office spokesman Brendan Brosh declined to comment Monday on court proceedings or the judge’s ruling.