A man sleeping in a stolen car in Queens fled from the NYPD only to crash in Nassau’s Island Park, where the Nassau County police arrested him, a New York City spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the collision that occurred at about 11:52 a.m. on Industrial Avenue and Kingston Boulevard, a Nassau police spokesman said.

The getaway began after NYPD officers responded to a report of “a male slumped over the wheel of the vehicle,” the NYPD spokeswoman said.

Though the suspect gave the officers his identification, he then drove away. The officers searched the area and discovered he “had additional addresses” in Nassau, the spokeswoman said.

“The description of the stolen vehicle and subject’s pedigree were provided to Nassau County Police for officer safety,” the NYPD spokeswoman said.

Nassau later informed the NYPD of the suspect’s arrest, she said.

The police did not give information on how the four people were involved in the collision.