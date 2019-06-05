TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

4 hurt in Island Park crash after man in stolen car flees, NYPD and Nassau police say

Nassau police said four people were hurt Wednesday morning in a crash involving multiple vehicles at Industrial Place and Kingston Boulevard in Island Park. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A man sleeping in a stolen car in Queens fled from the NYPD only to crash in Nassau’s Island Park, where the Nassau County police arrested him, a New York City spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the collision that occurred at about 11:52 a.m. on Industrial Avenue and Kingston Boulevard, a Nassau police spokesman said.

The getaway began after NYPD officers responded to a report of “a male slumped over the wheel of the vehicle,” the NYPD spokeswoman said.

Though the suspect gave the officers his identification, he then drove away. The officers searched the area and discovered he “had additional addresses” in Nassau, the spokeswoman said.

“The description of the stolen vehicle and subject’s pedigree were provided to Nassau County Police for officer safety,” the NYPD spokeswoman said.

Nassau later informed the NYPD of the suspect’s arrest, she said.

The police did not give information on how the four people were involved in the collision.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Long Island headquaters of New York American Water customers file complaint over tank costs
A view of Jamaica station. The MTA inspector MTA watchdog investigating LIRR timeclock 'sabotage'
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran introduces a Vendor Nassau County enacts new ethics rules
Southold is considering a plan to keep deer Town mulls plan to save plants, keep deer out
Young women arrive for the Believe in Yourself Bronx girls get new dresses, set goals for future
Lindenhurst officials rezoned property to allow for 16 Rezoning approved for Lindenhurst senior complex
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search