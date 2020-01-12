TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Levittown man charged in September holdup of gas station, police say

Nicolas Bocci, of Levittown, faces a robbery charge

Nicolas Bocci, of Levittown, faces a robbery charge in connection with the September knifepoint holdup of an Exxon station in the hamlet, Nassau police said Sunday.   Credit: NCPD

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Nassau police have arrested a Levittown man they said robbed a Hempstead Turnpike gas station at knifepoint in September.

Police said Nicolas Bocci pulled a knife on a 69-year-old employee of an Exxon station in Levittown at 3 a.m. Sept. 24. Bocci allegedly demanded cash from the register then fled on foot.

Nassau officers found Bocci Saturday night and arrested him without incident. He faces charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Online court records by midday Sunday did not show information about Bocci's case or list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

