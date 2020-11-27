A Uniondale man was arrested Thanksgiving night after injuring three officers, one of whom required emergency surgery, Nassau County police said.

Rigoberto Madrid Maldonado, 30, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, one count of resisting arrest and one count of second-degree harassment, police said in a statement Friday.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call at 11:21 p.m.on Liberty Street in Uniondale. At the residence, Maldonado was separated from other residents of the household, police said.

That is when Maldonado "became irate and combative and lunged at an officer," police said in the statement. "Hearing the commotion, other officers came to render assistance and place the defendant into custody. During the altercation three officers sustained injuries, including head trauma and multiple injuries to extremities which included one officer requiring emergency surgery," police said.

Maldonado and three officers were treated at a hospital.

Maldonado was arraigned Friday in First District Court in Mineola. He was held on bail of $100,000 bond or $50,000 cash and a temporary order of protection was issued, according to online court records. He is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County and his next court date is Dec. 1, online court records state.