A Nassau County police officer suffered minor injuries when cops responding to a Tuesday evening 911 call about a suspicious person in Plainview found a “disoriented” man with a hypodermic needle behind the wheel of a car — and the suspect tried to drive off, striking the officer, police said.

The identity of the officer, who works in the Second Precinct, was not released. Police said he suffered injuries to his leg, elbow and shoulder while stopping the driver and said he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred on Sally Lane at 8:40 p.m., police said.

Police identified the suspect as Dion Hutchings, 25, of Syosset. Police said he was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He also was transported to ahospital for treatment and evaluation and will face arraignment as soon as medically able to appear, police said in a statement.

It was not clear if Hutchings was represented by an attorney.

Police said officers responding to the call reporting “a suspicious person in a motor vehicle” found Hutchings lying back in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a hypodermic needle containing a "brown substance” in his lap. Officers said Hutchings appeared “highly disoriented and under the influence of a controlled substance” and attempted to remove him from the vehicle — only to have Hutchings try to drive off, injuring the officer.

Officers were able to subdue Hutchings at the scene, which is adjacent to where the Northern State Parkway crosses the Long Island Expressway. The street is easily accessible from nearby exits.