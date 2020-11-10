TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police ID man believed to have been killed by MS-13

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Oct. 6

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Oct. 6 discusses the discovery of a body in a Uniondale wooded area that was identified Tuesday as a 19-year-old Hempstead man. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Nassau police on Tuesday released the name of a Hempstead man believed to have been killed years ago by the MS-13 street gang and whose remains were found in October in a wooded area of Uniondale.

The Nassau County Police Department did not disclose a motive in the death of Osmin Campos-Sandoval, 19, nor say why 35 days elapsed between when the remains were found Oct. 6, based on a tip, and the release of his identity. Information on Campos-Sandoval’s connection, if any, to MS-13, what precipitated the killing, or whether there is a suspect or suspects, was also not disclosed.

At a news conference the night Campos-Sandoval's body was found, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said investigators had an idea who the victim was and that the person may be among a group of people who went missing in 2016 or 2017. The body was in "a pretty shallow grave site."

Earlier that day, a police dog helped lead detectives to the remains, about 300 yards inside a restricted Town of Hempstead public water supply site, near Hempstead Boulevard and Sterling Street.

Campos-Sandoval is one of 16 people found throughout Nassau County in recent years and believed to have been slain by MS-13, Mara Salvatrucha, an international gang that began in Los Angeles four decades ago but that's expanded to Long Island and across the United States as well as a half-dozen other countries.

Relatives of Campos-Sandoval could not be immediately reached for comment.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in Great Neck Affordable veterans housing planned in Nassau
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers Officials: Pilot program to exclude NYPD officers from responding to mental distress calls
Vietnam vet Steven Rose and his service dog, COVID-19's effect on vets: Mental and physical turmoil
Tommy Constantine, left, arrives in federal court in Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing from NHL players, others
Representing American Legion Post 1738, Vincent Cassidy of How to commemorate Veterans Day on LI this year
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that he Cuomo on possible vaccine: 'Good news, bad news'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search