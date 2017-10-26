Nassau County police said homicide detectives resumed searching Thursday morning at Massapequa Preserve, where the body of a slain teenager was found earlier this year.

Detectives had begun searching the Massapequa site Wednesday — the same day that sources said the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force, acting on a tip related to MS-13, found human remains in a Freeport park.

The two investigations come nearly a week after the remains of a missing teenager were found in woods on the Baldwin-Roosevelt border. That case and the Freeport case are not related other than they may both involve the gang, sources have told Newsday.

FBI spokeswoman Amy Thoreson confirmed Wednesday that the task force, along with Nassau police, conducted the search at Cow Meadow Park & Preserve.

She said investigators “have found what they believe to be human remains and are currently processing the scene.” Part of the 150-acre park and preserve is in Freeport, but most of it is in Merrick.

Nassau police Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said, “We are assisting the FBI with an investigation into possible human remains at Cow Meadow Park.”

In March, the body of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, was found in the 432-acre Massapequa Preserve.

Police said he had been stabbed and shot in January and authorities have blamed his death on two men whom they described as MS-13 members.

Last week, the body of Angel Soler, 16, of Roosevelt, was discovered on the Baldwin-Roosevelt border. Federal investigators and Nassau police believe he was killed by members of MS-13, according to sources familiar with that investigation.