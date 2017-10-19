Nassau County police said officers will be enforcing traffic laws near schools Thursday as part of an initiative during the nationwide Safe Schools Week.
Officers will be doing speed enforcement and watching for violations of other vehicle and traffic laws, the department said.
Suffolk County police announced their school zone enforcement plans Monday.
“Speeding in school zones, passing a school bus that has stopped to let students on or off, or driving while distracted near schools is not only against the law, but it puts children’s lives in danger,” Suffolk police commissioner Timothy D. Sini said at a news conference.
The National School Safety Center and local school officials sponsor America’s Safe Schools Week, which runs from Oct. 15-21.
“Schools that are safe and free of violence, weapons and drugs are necessary to ensure the well-being of all children and the quality of their education,” the center says on its website.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.