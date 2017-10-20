Human remains have been found during a search by Nassau County police and federal investigators in a vast wooded area on the Baldwin-Roosevelt line, a source said Friday.

The discovery comes a day after acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Homeland Security Investigations received information Wednesday night from a “person of interest” that there may be remains in the area.

Nassau police said they would give an update on the case at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Sources have said investigators were searching for the body of a possible victim of gang violence.

Ryder said he could not say whether the search was linked to MS-13 gang violence or any active missing persons cases in the county.

“We cannot link it to any of our missing persons cases, but as soon as we do, our first concern will be notifying families,” Ryder said.

He said the tip was more detailed than prior ones. One such tip had led officers to search a wooded area in Freeport.

“We’ve searched a lot of wooded areas over the last several months,” Ryder said. “As these tips come, we have to run them all down. This is just another tip that we received. It’s a little more detailed, so that’s why we’re putting as much resources” as possible into it.

The approximately 27-acre site contains rugged terrain and overgrown vegetation and includes a lake.

Nassau police officers on Friday were again on the scene, in the area of West Greenwich Avenue and Wilbur Lane.

With John Valenti, Robert E. Kessler and Mark Morales

Check back for updates on this developing story.