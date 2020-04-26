TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man, 23, shot to death in Hempstead, Nassau police say

Nassau and Hempstead Village police investigate a homicide

Nassau and Hempstead Village police investigate a homicide on Olsen Place in Hempstead on Sunday morning .   Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Nassau police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Hempstead early Sunday, authorities said.

Hempstead Village police were alerted through ShotSpotter of gunshots fired near Olsen Place about 12:20 a.m. Officers responded and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead by a Nassau police medic.

Police did not yet release the name of the victim.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

