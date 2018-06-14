The man shot and killed in his Merrick home last week by a Nassau police officer was rushing at officers with a shard of glass, Nassau police commissioner said Thursday.

The June 6 shooting was “justified,” Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in an interview in Farmingdale Village.

“He had the glass in his hand, raised over his head, charging at the officers,” Ryder said. The shard of glass was about 8 to 9 inches long, Ryder said.

Police have not released the man’s name. He was 43 years old and lived at the house, on Murray Place, with a woman and a young girl.

The commissioner said the woman, who police also did not name, called 911 after the unidentified man struck her in the face a “few times” with a gun.

The woman and the young girl ran out of the house, where the two officers met them, Ryder said.

The officers went inside the house and saw the man, who was naked, Ryder said.

A stun gun was used on the man.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“He ripped the Taser out and continued to attack the officer who was in the corner,” Ryder said. “His partner then shot and that was the fatal shot.”

Ryder said the officer fired his weapon twice. Police would not identify the officer who fired the fatal shot or his partner.

Police recovered a gun, the weapon believed was used to hit the woman, in the hallway, next to the door, Ryder said.