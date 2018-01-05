A driver fled Nassau police on the Southern State Parkway Thursday morning, crashed near Exit 24 in North Merrick, and then ran away — but was pursued and arrested, police said.

“We have a car stop, we have a foot chase, an apprehension, and an arrest was made,” a Nassau police spokesman said.

A photograph shows the driver’s car came to a rest perpendicular to the parkway, facing the traffic lanes.

No further details were immediately available.