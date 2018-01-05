TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police: Driver flees police, bails out on Southern, gets arrested

Police respond to crash scene on Southern State

Police respond to crash scene on Southern State Parkway in North Merrick, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Photo Credit: John Scalesi

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A driver fled Nassau police on the Southern State Parkway Thursday morning, crashed near Exit 24 in North Merrick, and then ran away — but was pursued and arrested, police said.

“We have a car stop, we have a foot chase, an apprehension, and an arrest was made,” a Nassau police spokesman said.

A photograph shows the driver’s car came to a rest perpendicular to the parkway, facing the traffic lanes.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

