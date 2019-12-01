Nassau County police arrested a man Sunday after he broke into a Uniondale home and confronted a young male and his aunt, police said.

The man was arrested after fleeing the house on Southern Parkway near Cottage Street following a short foot chase by a Nassau County police sergeant, according to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. A police spokesman would not identify the man arrested on Sunday afternoon.

About 6:30 a.m., the man had attempted a robbery in Uniondale. He fled that scene and tried to break into a house on Southern Parkway in Uniondale, but was scared off by a homeowner, Ryder said. The man then came down the block and broke into another home.

"He encountered a young man and his aunt," Ryder said. "A third party in the house woke up and scared the subject off."

The suspect was arrested soon after, Ryder said. Police did not provide the age of the youth who was confronted.

A next-door neighbor said she was shocked that this happened on the normally quiet street.

Shonta Turner said she was leaving at 7 a.m. to go shopping and then to church and saw police cars around the neighborhood.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Turner, 52, an accounting assistant, who’s lived on the street since she was 14. “I’m concerned. I have a grandson” who comes around the neighborhood.