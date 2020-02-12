Two Nassau men who attempted to scam their out-of-state victim — who grew suspicious and called the police instead of sending them $6,500 — were arrested and are facing felony charges, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Like so many individuals targeted in similar scams, this victim was a 74-year-old man, and the scheme closely resembled ones authorities have described in the past year or so.

On Feb. 7, the man the suspects hoped to deceive was told his son needed the cash for bail and instructed to send it to the UPS office in Uniondale.

Instead, he contacted the police who, working with UPS, arranged a "controlled delivery;" Tyshawn Redford, 25, of Roslyn Heights, and Keyshawn Coveal, 23, of Hempstead, were arrested at the UPS office.

The suspects both had "forged documents in the names given to the victim at the time of the initial phone call," the police said. Charged with felonies — possession of a forged instrument and attempted grand larceny — their arraignment is set for Wednesday, the police said.