TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Two Nassau men accused of trying to scam 74-year-old man, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Two Nassau men who attempted to scam their out-of-state victim — who grew suspicious and called the police instead of sending them $6,500 — were arrested and are facing felony charges, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Like so many individuals targeted in similar scams, this victim was a 74-year-old man, and the scheme closely resembled ones authorities have described in the past year or so.

On Feb. 7, the man the suspects hoped to deceive was told his son needed the cash for bail and instructed to send it to the UPS office in Uniondale.

Instead, he contacted the police who, working with UPS, arranged a "controlled delivery;" Tyshawn Redford, 25, of Roslyn Heights, and Keyshawn Coveal, 23, of Hempstead, were arrested at the UPS office.

The suspects both had "forged documents in the names given to the victim at the time of the initial phone call," the police said. Charged with felonies — possession of a forged instrument and attempted grand larceny — their arraignment is set for Wednesday, the police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Lori Prisand, of Plainview, addresses the Oyster Bay Activists: Town too slow at changing dog euthanizing
First-time trustee and vice president Mimi Hu among Great Neck Library board trustee reflects on contentious race
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during a news conference Cuomo: Memo shows travel ban 'politically motivated'
Newsday staff photographer Alejandra Villa Loarca. Newsday photographer snags top prize in photo contest
Although hibiscus is a tropical plant, it can How to care for hibiscus, fungus and oak trees
A view of the New York State Capitol Amid uproar, Senate Dems to offer bail compromise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search