TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Morning
SEARCH
42° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Nassau soccer coach charged with raping teen player, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A man who coaches teen soccer in Nassau was arrested and charged with raping a player in mid-August, Nassau police said.

Sean Johnsen, 35, of Valley Stream, was charged with rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Johnsen coaches a club team, with players ranging in age from 14 to 19.

Johnsen is accused of having "inappropriate contact" with a 16-year-old female player on Aug. 17 and 21 in Westbury, police said.

Johnsen's arraignment is set for Friday. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Detectives ask anyone who may be a victim of a similar crime or who can help further the investigation to call 516-473-4022.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Ken Weldon was a dedicated ballplayer and coach. Ken Weldon: Softball star made friends with ease
Stan A. Wright, seen in an undated photo, Stan Wright, music teacher and gifted jazz performer, dies at 62
Lyla Meslin, Ella Merkle, Ashley O'Connor and Samantha Instead of trick-or-treating, LI girls donate to charities
Nicholas Williams of East Islip is concerned because Census Bureau: Young adults make up largest share of those uninsured
Student loan payments typically begin six months after Easing student loan debt that 'hurts my soul'
A Board of Election worker helps voters as Biden leads Trump by 11.4 percentage points in Hofstra poll
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search