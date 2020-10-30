A man who coaches teen soccer in Nassau was arrested and charged with raping a player in mid-August, Nassau police said.

Sean Johnsen, 35, of Valley Stream, was charged with rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Johnsen coaches a club team, with players ranging in age from 14 to 19.

Johnsen is accused of having "inappropriate contact" with a 16-year-old female player on Aug. 17 and 21 in Westbury, police said.

Johnsen's arraignment is set for Friday. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Detectives ask anyone who may be a victim of a similar crime or who can help further the investigation to call 516-473-4022.