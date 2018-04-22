Nassau police are looking for two men in their 20s after one of them stole a cellphone Saturday night from a store in Hempstead, authorities said.

The suspects entered Fulton Wireless on Fulton Avenue at 6:25 p.m., Nassau police said. One of the suspects asked an employee to show him a cellphone. The employee complied and the suspect took the phone. Both suspects then left the store and headed westbound toward Hendrickson Avenue, police said.

The suspect who took the phone is described as in his 20s, about 5-foot-10, 180 pounds and wearing a blue jacket and jeans, police said. He also had a beard, police said.

The other suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, 5-foot-9 and about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.