TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Nassau University Medical Center aide 'inappropriately' touched patient, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A hospital aide at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow was arrested early Monday and charged with inappropriately touching a female patient, Nassau County police said.

Police said the aide, Taylor Melecio, 25, of Wantagh, was arrested just after midnight and charged with forcible touching. Court records show Melecio was arraigned Monday in Mineola and released on his own recognizance, with a temporary order of protection issued. His next scheduled court appearance is June 28, records show.

The listed attorney for Melecio could not immediately be reached for comment and a hospital spokesperson could also not immediately be reached for comment.

Police said the patient, a 29-year-old woman, was brought to Nassau University Medical Center following an auto accident Sunday and said Melecio was transporting her to a room when he "inappropriately touched" her. The incident occured around 9 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Police said the woman reported the incident later that day.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar incident involving Melecio to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Blanca Gonzalez of Westbury receives the Moderna COVID-19
Two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites to open on LI
Paul Davidson and Risa Matsuki with their daughter
House hunting in LI's unprecedented sellers' market frustrates buyers, agents
Twins Rebecca and David Syers Jr., 11, drew
North Hempstead uses parks to display students' 'thank you' to frontline workers
Giants head coach Jim Fassel talks with Michael
Jim Fassel, former Giants head coach, dies at age 71
Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine.
Trash-talking students in Ohio have a lot to say about Medford waste plans
A screen shows how the Suffolk County Traffic
Suffolk offers virtual plea system for traffic tickets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?