A hospital aide at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow was arrested early Monday and charged with inappropriately touching a female patient, Nassau County police said.

Police said the aide, Taylor Melecio, 25, of Wantagh, was arrested just after midnight and charged with forcible touching. Court records show Melecio was arraigned Monday in Mineola and released on his own recognizance, with a temporary order of protection issued. His next scheduled court appearance is June 28, records show.

The listed attorney for Melecio could not immediately be reached for comment and a hospital spokesperson could also not immediately be reached for comment.

Police said the patient, a 29-year-old woman, was brought to Nassau University Medical Center following an auto accident Sunday and said Melecio was transporting her to a room when he "inappropriately touched" her. The incident occured around 9 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Police said the woman reported the incident later that day.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar incident involving Melecio to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.