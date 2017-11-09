This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 48° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Father says girl, 6, found needle in Halloween candy, report cops

Suffolk police say they're investigating after a girl

Suffolk police say they're investigating after a girl in North Lindenhurst received Halloween candy with a sewing needle in it, which was discovered on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Zachary R. Dowdy  zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A 6-year-old North Lindenhurst girl escaped injury after she bit into her Halloween candy Wednesday and discovered a 2-inch sewing needle stuck inside, Suffolk police said.

First Precinct officers responded to the girl’s home at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday after her father called to report that she had found the needle after biting into a Twix Fun Size Caramel cookie bar, according to police.

The girl had reported “feeling something strange and pulled a chunk of the partially eaten candy bar out of her mouth and noticed the needle sticking out of it,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The girl was not injured and the case is under investigation.

Police said that the candy is believed to have been acquired on Oct. 31 when the girl trick-or-treated in North Lindenhurst.

Officers also recovered six empty Twix Fun Size and Minis wrappers and one unopened candy bar, they said, adding that the items will be examined at the Suffolk County Crime Lab.

Police advised parents to inspect children’s candy before allowing them to eat it.

By Zachary R. Dowdy  zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Marianne Schoepflin, a teacher at Smithtown High School LI teacher is NY finalist for national award
From left: NIFA board member Christopher Wright, second NIFA rejects Nassau County’s 2018 budget
Students at Blue Point Elementary School collected school Suffolk students gather funds, goods for hurricane aid
Grace Crema is a senior at Our Lady Clean water campaign started with summer trip
Fifth-graders at Lindell Elementary School in Long Beach LI students work to aid hurricane victims
Nick and John DeVito renovated the Prohibition-era speakeasy Nostalgic brothers renovate former speakeasy
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE