A 6-year-old North Lindenhurst girl escaped injury after she bit into her Halloween candy Wednesday and discovered a 2-inch sewing needle stuck inside, Suffolk police said.

First Precinct officers responded to the girl’s home at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday after her father called to report that she had found the needle after biting into a Twix Fun Size Caramel cookie bar, according to police.

The girl had reported “feeling something strange and pulled a chunk of the partially eaten candy bar out of her mouth and noticed the needle sticking out of it,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The girl was not injured and the case is under investigation.

Police said that the candy is believed to have been acquired on Oct. 31 when the girl trick-or-treated in North Lindenhurst.

Officers also recovered six empty Twix Fun Size and Minis wrappers and one unopened candy bar, they said, adding that the items will be examined at the Suffolk County Crime Lab.

Police advised parents to inspect children’s candy before allowing them to eat it.