A Wading River mobile home park resident has been arrested after a neighbor complained of being menaced with a shotgun, Riverhead Town police said.

Iris D. Catana, 63, was charged with menacing and weapons possession, police said Thursday morning.

Catana had pointed the shotgun at the neighbor about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Ramblewood Mobile Home Park in Wading River, police said.

Police said a loaded, double-barrel 12-gauge shotgun was found in Catana’s possession at the time of arrest.