Cops: Man faces DUI charge after head-on crash in Nesconset

Two vehicles damaged in a head-on crash on

Two vehicles damaged in a head-on crash on Sunday night, Dec. 3, 2017 in Nesconset. One driver was charged with driving while intoxicated. The other driver and a child in the vehicle were injured, police said. Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Stefanie Dazio  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Suffolk County police charged a man Sunday night with driving while intoxicated after he crashed head-on into another vehicle in Nesconset, authorities said.

The man, whose name and hometown were not available, was driving east on Middle Country Road just after 5:30 p.m. when he crossed into the westbound lane, striking an oncoming vehicle, Suffolk police Asst. Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement.

The man was injured in the crash and transported to a hospital, police said.

The westbound vehicle’s driver and a child inside were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, Meyers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

