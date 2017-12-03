Cops: Man faces DWI charge after head-on crash in Nesconset
Suffolk County police charged a man Sunday night with driving while intoxicated after he crashed head-on into another vehicle in Nesconset, authorities said.
The man, whose name and hometown were not available, was driving east on Middle Country Road just after 5:30 p.m. when he crossed into the westbound lane, striking an oncoming vehicle, Suffolk police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement.
The man was injured in the crash and transported to a hospital, police said.
The westbound vehicle’s driver and a child inside were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, Meyers said.
The investigation is ongoing.