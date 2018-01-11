Suffolk County police arrested a man on Thursday who they said sexually abused a teenage boy and was in possession of child pornography, authorities said.

James Sheahan, 19, was arrested at his home on Sheppard Lane in Nesconset at 7 a.m., police said.

While executing a search warrant at his home, investigators found child pornography and, in an unrelated case, that Sheahan had sexually abused a teenage boy, police said.

Sheahan, a part-time employee at a hockey equipment store in Suffolk County, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sex abuse in the second degree and possession of a sexual performance by a child, police said.

He was arraigned at First District Court on Thursday where he was ordered held on $45,000 bond or $20,000 cash, according to online court records.

Sheahan’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment. The suspect is due back in court on Tuesday, court records show.