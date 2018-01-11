TODAY'S PAPER
Man sexually abused teenage boy, had child pornography, police say

James Sheahan, 19, was arrested at his home on Sheppard Lane in Nesconset on Thursday morning.

By Mark Morales mark.morales@newsday.com @markmorales51
Suffolk County police arrested a man on Thursday who they said sexually abused a teenage boy and was in possession of child pornography, authorities said.

James Sheahan, 19, was arrested at his home on Sheppard Lane in Nesconset at 7 a.m., police said.

While executing a search warrant at his home, investigators found child pornography and, in an unrelated case, that Sheahan had sexually abused a teenage boy, police said.

Sheahan, a part-time employee at a hockey equipment store in Suffolk County, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sex abuse in the second degree and possession of a sexual performance by a child, police said.

He was arraigned at First District Court on Thursday where he was ordered held on $45,000 bond or $20,000 cash, according to online court records.

Sheahan’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment. The suspect is due back in court on Tuesday, court records show.

