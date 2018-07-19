TODAY'S PAPER
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing at New Cassel house party, police say

Matthew Martinez of Selden was charged with murder in the stabbing of Jordan Harris of Uniondale, Nassau County police said.

Matthew Martinez, 16, of Selden, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com
A Selden teenager was arrested Wednesday and charged in the fatal stabbing of a Uniondale teen outside a New Cassel house party that drew about 100 people earlier this month, police said.

Matthew Martinez, 16, of Highview Drive, will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of second-degree murder, Nassau police said.

Authorities said the victim, Jordan Harris, 16, was stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of July 5 near the corner of Costar Street and Roman Avenue.

Nassau police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commander of the Homicide Squad, said at the time that the stabbing was "not a random act. This was a targeted event.”

Harris came to the party with a group of friends, Fitzpatrick said at the time. When they arrived, partygoers in the home came outside and words were exchanged.

That led to a fist fight, he said, and shots were fired from a handgun. During the melee, Harris was stabbed, police said.

A second unidentified teen was also injured during the party.

