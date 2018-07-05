TODAY'S PAPER
16-year-old boy killed in New Cassel, police say

Nassau County police investigate a homicide at Roman

Nassau County police investigate a homicide at Roman Avenue and Costar Street in New Cassel on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com
Police are investigating the killing of a teenager found in New Cassel early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to Roman Avenue and Costar Street about 1 a.m. and found a seriously injured 16-year-old boy, Nassau County police said.

The teen, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release further information.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. 

