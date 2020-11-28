TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

New Cassel man charged with public lewdness, cops say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A New Cassel man is accused exposing himself in front of a 64-year-old woman in the hamlet, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Nestor Osorio Gonzalez, 29, faces a public lewdness charge, county police said. Detectives said the incident happened at 1:30 p.m. Friday when Gonzalez, of Brook Street, drove up to the woman who was sitting at a bus stop on Prospect Avenue near New York Avenue. He then summoned her to his vehicle and asked if she needed a ride while committing the lewd act. She walked away and called police.

An investigation led detectives to identify Gonzalez who was arrested at his home, police said. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday in Nassau County Court.

