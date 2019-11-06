A New Cassel man has been charged after police said he sprayed liquid from a Coca-Cola bottle on a marked Nassau County patrol vehicle Halloween night in Westbury and recorded the incident on his cellphone.

Wesley Andrade Rodas, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with fourth-degree attempted criminal mischief and third-degree criminal tampering, as well as a Town of North Hempstead ordinance violation for littering. He was arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.

Police said the arrest took place just before 7 p.m. in Westbury and followed an investigation.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 31 on Post Avenue in Westbury, police said.

Police said it was then that two Nassau County police officers saw Rodas "standing next to a marked Radio Motor Patrol car" and said they saw him "intentionally spray a liquid from a Coke bottle onto the vehicle," then throw the plastic bottle at the passenger side window as he recorded the incident.

It was not immediately clear if Rodas was represented by counsel.

During the summer, NYPD officers came under attack several times in water dousing incidents that later resulted in a handful of arrests. Many of those incidents were recorded by bystanders and appeared on the internet.