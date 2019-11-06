TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

New Cassel man sprayed cop car with liquid from Coca-Cola bottle, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A New Cassel man has been charged after police said he sprayed liquid from a Coca-Cola bottle on a marked Nassau County patrol vehicle Halloween night in Westbury and recorded the incident on his cellphone.

Wesley Andrade Rodas, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with fourth-degree attempted criminal mischief and third-degree criminal tampering, as well as a Town of North Hempstead ordinance violation for littering. He was arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.

Police said the arrest took place just before 7 p.m. in Westbury and followed an investigation.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 31 on Post Avenue in Westbury, police said.

Police said it was then that two Nassau County police officers saw Rodas "standing next to a marked Radio Motor Patrol car" and said they saw him "intentionally spray a liquid from a Coke bottle onto the vehicle," then throw the plastic bottle at the passenger side window as he recorded the incident.

It was not immediately clear if Rodas was represented by counsel.

During the summer, NYPD officers came under attack several times in water dousing incidents that later resulted in a handful of arrests. Many of those incidents were recorded by bystanders and appeared on the internet.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

