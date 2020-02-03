TODAY'S PAPER
Detectives investigating after man's body found at abandoned New Cassel home

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police responding to  a call for assistance at an abandoned home on a side street in New Cassel Sunday evening found a man dead — and said detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Nassau County police did not release the identity of the victim, described only as "a male Hispanic in his thirties" and did not detail how they believe the man died.

Police said Third Precinct officers made the discovery at the home  on Broadway, just west of the Wantagh Parkway, at 6:02 p.m.

Homicide Squad detectives are now investigating, but police said Monday additional details were not available at this time.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

