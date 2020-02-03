Police responding to a call for assistance at an abandoned home on a side street in New Cassel Sunday evening found a man dead — and said detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Nassau County police did not release the identity of the victim, described only as "a male Hispanic in his thirties" and did not detail how they believe the man died.

Police said Third Precinct officers made the discovery at the home on Broadway, just west of the Wantagh Parkway, at 6:02 p.m.

Homicide Squad detectives are now investigating, but police said Monday additional details were not available at this time.