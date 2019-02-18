TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Shooting injures 1 in New Cassel, police say

Police at the street in New Cassel where

Police at the street in New Cassel where a person was shot Monday. Photo Credit: Howie Schnapp

By Chau Lam
One person was shot and injured Monday in a residential neighborhood in New Cassel, police said.

The person was taken to a hospital, a spokesman for the Nassau County Police Department said. Police did not identify the victim.

The shooting occurred at about 11:15 a.m. on New York Avenue, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

By Chau Lam

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

