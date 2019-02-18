Shooting injures 1 in New Cassel, police say
One person was shot and injured Monday in a residential neighborhood in New Cassel, police said.
The person was taken to a hospital, a spokesman for the Nassau County Police Department said. Police did not identify the victim.
The shooting occurred at about 11:15 a.m. on New York Avenue, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
