Long IslandCrime

Man critically hurt in early-morning shooting in New Cassel, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in New Cassel that left a man critically wounded Wednesday.

Nassau County police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting the shooting at 6:06 a.m. and said one victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Broadway and Garden Street, near Martin (Bunky) Reid Park, police said. Broadway was closed between Grand and Swalm streets for investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

