Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in New Cassel that left a man critically wounded Wednesday.

Nassau County police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting the shooting at 6:06 a.m. and said one victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Broadway and Garden Street, near Martin (Bunky) Reid Park, police said. Broadway was closed between Grand and Swalm streets for investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.