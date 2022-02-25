A Babylon woman was arraigned Thursday — charged with third-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property — after police said she printed out lottery tickets for herself worth $35,000 during her work shift at an Island Park gas station last week.

Ana Pachucho, 50, was arrested without incident Sunday,Nassau County police said, after the thefts were discovered by the owner of Liberty Gas Station, located on Austin Boulevard. The owner had been notified by the New York State Lottery of a discrepency in ticket sales.

Police said the station usually sells between $1,000 and $2,000 worth of tickets daily, but sold more than $35,000 in tickets during a work shift.

The subsequent investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, which included video surveillance footage, "determined an employee, Ana Pachucho . . . was printing tickets" for herself, police said.

Pachucho was released on her own recognizance following her appearance in Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead and records show she is due back in court March 3.

No plea was recorded in online records. It was not clear if she is represented by counsel.