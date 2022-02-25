TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Island Park employee arrested after printing $35,000 worth of lottery tickets for herself, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Babylon woman was arraigned Thursday — charged with third-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property — after police said she printed out lottery tickets for herself worth $35,000 during her work shift at an Island Park gas station last week.

Ana Pachucho, 50, was arrested without incident Sunday,Nassau County police said, after the thefts were discovered by the owner of Liberty Gas Station, located on Austin Boulevard. The owner had been notified by the New York State Lottery of a discrepency in ticket sales.

Police said the station usually sells between $1,000 and $2,000 worth of tickets daily, but sold more than $35,000 in tickets during a work shift.

The subsequent investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, which included video surveillance footage, "determined an employee, Ana Pachucho . . . was printing tickets" for herself, police said.

Pachucho was released on her own recognizance following her appearance in Nassau County First District Court in Hempstead and records show she is due back in court March 3.

No plea was recorded in online records. It was not clear if she is represented by counsel.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

