First, a man failed to wear a mask. Then he refused to pay the fare after boarding a NICE bus in Franklin Square on Monday night, the Nassau police said.

After arguing with the bus driver, police said the man and a woman accompanying him were told to leave the bus. They did so but the quarrel grew more heated — and then the man struck and wounded the bus driver's left hand, police said.

The man and woman then fled north from the stop at Monroe Street and Hempstead Turnpike, where the bus had picked them up, the police said.

Hassan Moore, 26, of Franklin Square, was arrested a short time later, according to the police. He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

His companion, Shamasia Moore, 31, of Franklin Square, was also arrested. Police said they determined that she was responsible for an unrelated criminal mischief, which she was charged with as well as harrassment.

Both are set to be arraigned on Tuesday.