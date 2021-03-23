TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Maskless man refused to pay, hurt NICE bus driver in Franklin Square, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

First, a man failed to wear a mask. Then he refused to pay the fare after boarding a NICE bus in Franklin Square on Monday night, the Nassau police said.

After arguing with the bus driver, police said the man and a woman accompanying him were told to leave the bus. They did so but the quarrel grew more heated — and then the man struck and wounded the bus driver's left hand, police said.

The man and woman then fled north from the stop at Monroe Street and Hempstead Turnpike, where the bus had picked them up, the police said.

Hassan Moore, 26, of Franklin Square, was arrested a short time later, according to the police. He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

His companion, Shamasia Moore, 31, of Franklin Square, was also arrested. Police said they determined that she was responsible for an unrelated criminal mischief, which she was charged with as well as harrassment.

Both are set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Some countries won't receive vaccines in bulk until LI COVID-19 vaccine, testing companies look abroad
Since December some Kings Park parents have gotten 'It's definitely nice that throughout all this, people are still thinking of us'
Some 95,600 cars passed through the intersection of Study: Five of the most crowded intersections in NY are in Nassau
The reform plan includes a program instituting body-worn Nassau police reform plan approved in 16-3 vote
John Patrick Holian, headmaster of St. Martin de Headmaster suspended after allegedly ordering student to kneel during apology
Dr. Steven Lindo, founder and president of Springboard Motherboard = A tech springboard for these young people
Didn’t find what you were looking for?