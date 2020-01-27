A judge Monday sentenced the brother of superstar rapper Nicki Minaj to 25 years to life in prison following his 2017 conviction for sexually assaulting his former stepdaughter in their Baldwin home following a trial in which the defense claimed the allegations were invented to extort $25 million from his famous sibling.

The Nassau County Court sentencing followed State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald’s decision last year not to set aside Jelani Maraj’s conviction after an inquiry into potential jury misconduct.

The judge found then that “not every misstep by a juror rises to the inherent and prejudicial level at which reversal is required.”

But lawyers for Maraj have vowed to appeal the conviction.

McDonald meted out Maraj’s sentence following his conviction on charges of predatory sexual assault on a child and child endangerment.

The victim testified during the trial that Maraj called her “his puppet” and raped her repeatedly between April and November 2015 while her mother was at work. The abuse began when the girl was 11, prosecutors said during the trial.

The defense had claimed the girl’s mother beat her daughter and son to get them to go along with a fabricated tale about sex abuse that the woman made up in an attempted shakedown of Maraj’s rich musician sister.

But the victim’s brother testified he saw Maraj touching his sister after walking into a bedroom in the home in 2015 and seeing them partially unclothed.

The prosecution said the boy “unlocked a massive ugly secret” when he later revealed what he’d seen to a child protection worker after his sister sparked an investigation while talking to a school counselor in November 2015.

Authorities arrested Maraj in December 2015 and he has been awaiting sentencing for more than two years.