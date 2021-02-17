A 70-year-old driver is facing felony charges after police said he struck superstar rapper Nicki Minaj's father last week in Mineola as the man walked in the road, before leaving the pedestrian to die and hiding his car in his nearby home's garage.

Charles Polevich of Mineola remained silent Wednesday morning as detectives walked him into Nassau police headquarters in handcuffs for a virtual arraignment on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities said Robert Maraj, 64, died Saturday at an area hospital after Polevich's 1992 white Volvo station wagon struck him at about 6:15 p.m. Friday while he was walking on Roslyn Road at Raff Avenue. Both Maraj and Polevich were going northbound, according to police.

After hitting Maraj, Polevich did stop at first, but then left the scene after seeing he had injured Maraj, Nassau homicide Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a media briefing Wednesday.

"He was absolutely aware of what happened," Fitzptrick said of Polevich. "He got out of the car, he looked at the deceased, got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911."

A felony complaint also says that Polevich stood over Maraj and asked him if "he was OK" before returning to his car and leaving the area.

Video surveillance recordings in the neighborhood helped lead police to Polevich as they worked to track the movements of the older-model Volvo.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We kind of tracked it right to his house," Fitzpatrick said, adding that Polevich also had covered up the vehicle in his garage.

The lieutenant said police didn't get a chance to evaluate Polevich for any alcohol or drug use at the scene because he fled. But if Polevich had stayed and was sober, there would have been no criminal charges, Fitzpatrick said.

Polevich surrendered to police Wednesday morning in the company of his attorney, Michael Scotto, according to police.

Polevich entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment. Nassau District Court Judge Lisa Petrocelli set his bail at $250,000 and ordered him to surrender his passport, while restricting his travel to New York State and suspending his driver's license.

Polevich remained in police custody immediately after his arraignment, but Scotto said during the court proceeding that his client did expect to post bail shortly. Scotto also said he would "continue to discuss the matter with prosecutors."

The judge set Polevich's next court date for Friday.

Polevich owns an environmental drilling company in Guam and also has a residence in that U.S. territory where he spends most of his time, according to police. They said he had no prior criminal history or record of driving offenses.

Maraj's daughter, who was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and Tobago and was raised in Queens, so far has not issued a public statement on her father's death.

Carol Maraj, the victim’s estranged wife, told Newsday on Wednesday that the family was relieved by the progress in the case.

"I’m very, very, very happy about the arrest," she said, adding that all of Maraj’s children "are pleased" that the alleged culprit in their father’s death was off the street.

Minaj, 38, has said in interviews that she used music as an escape from a difficult childhood, saying her father was abusive and struggled with an addiction to drugs and alcohol.

David Schwartz, a Garden City-based attorney who represented Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, in a recent sex abuse trial, told Newsday after the deadly crash that Robert Maraj had been at his son's trial every day and loved Jelani dearly.

A Nassau jury in 2017 convicted Jelani Maraj of sexually assaulting his young stepdaughter and he is serving 25 years to life in prison.