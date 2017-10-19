An attorney for the brother of award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj told Nassau County jurors as the man’s child rape trial opened Thursday that the charges are based on lies told in an attempt to extort $25 million from the music superstar.

However, a prosecutor detailed a harrowing account of alleged sexual abuse in which she said Jelani Maraj, 37, of Baldwin, raped a sixth-grade girl repeatedly over eight months, making her his “indentured sexual object.”

Maraj is facing up to life in prison if jurors find him guilty of the top count.

Police arrested him in December 2015, accusing him of predatory sexual assault on a child. He pleaded not guilty.

Assistant District Attorney Emma Slane said the testimony of the victim herself, now 14, and her younger brother — who witnessed some of the abuse — would combine with medical and forensic evidence to prove Maraj was guilty.

Slane said authorities recovered the defendant’s semen on the groin area of the victim’s pajama pants. She also said Maraj threatened the child — who was 11 when the alleged abuse started — that she would be taken away from her mother if she told anyone what was happening.

“He used her and abused her to satisfy his sick sexual desires,” Slane said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Defense attorney David Schwartz said the accuser was a “manipulative” and “devious” young woman. He said the accuser was collaborating with the mother who brutally beat her — to avoid more abuse — on a “made-up tale” that boiled down to an “old-fashioned shakedown.”

“There are 25 million reasons why this child was brainwashed to lie and make up these charges,” the Garden City lawyer said.

Schwartz told jurors the accuser’s mother became obsessed with Maraj’s “world-famous sister” and targeted the man so she could use him to get money from a musician worth tens of millions of dollars.

The defense attorney said the accuser’s mother contacted the rapper and relayed “that if she was paid $25 million, these charges could just go away.”

The trial in Mineola resumes later Thursday with witness testimony.