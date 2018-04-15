Five people were charged in connection with selling E-liquid nicotine to minors following inspections at various locations within the Fourth Precinct in Smithtown Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.

The inspections were done in response to recent complaints that led to investigations into the sale of E-liquid nicotine and alcohol to minors at 17 businesses, police said. Underage “agents” who posed as buyers were used in the investigations.

Police said the following people were issued field appearance tickets:

•Shah Asif, 44, of Bay Shore, who works at the Shell Gas Station on Motor Parkway in Brentwood, was charged with one count of second-degree unlawfully dealing.

•James Flone, 54, of Smithtown, who works at The Smoke Shop on Smithtown Boulevard in Nesconset, was charged with one count of first-degree unlawfully dealing and one count of second-degree unlawfully dealing.

•Mohammed Khan, of Flushing, Queens, 58, who works at Aroma Smoke Shop on East Main Street in Smithtown, was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawfully dealing.

•Wenwen Liu, 33, of East Meadow, who works at New Smithtown Wine and Liquor on Route 111 in Smithtown, was charged with two counts of first-degree unlawfully dealing.

•Giovanni Galeano, 26, of Central Islip, who works at Krypton Smoke Shop on Smithtown Boulevard in Nesconset, was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawfully dealing.

All of the defendants are scheduled for arraignment on June 18 at First District Court in Central Islip.