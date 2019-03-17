Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday new swastikas and graffiti have been found at Nissequogue River State Park, a month after a jogger found swastikas and a white supremacist slogan marked in chalk on a bike path at the park.

In a news release, he called for the state Police Hate Crimes Task Force to expand its investigation of the earlier incident.

"I am appalled by the new swastikas and expression of hate found at Nissequogue River State Park on Long Island,” he said. “Our state parks are supposed to enhance our communities and bring people together.”

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning in an abandoned structure on park property by a park employee, according to State Police spokesman Beau Duffy. He said it has not yet been determined when the vandalism occurred.