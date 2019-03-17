TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cuomo: Swastikas found scrawled in Nissequogue River State Park

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Print

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday new swastikas and graffiti have been found at Nissequogue River State Park, a month after a jogger found swastikas and a white supremacist slogan marked in chalk on a bike path at the park.

In a news release, he called for the state Police Hate Crimes Task Force to expand its investigation of the earlier incident.

"I am appalled by the new swastikas and expression of hate found at Nissequogue River State Park on Long Island,” he said. “Our state parks are supposed to enhance our communities and bring people together.”

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning in an abandoned structure on park property by a park employee, according to State Police spokesman Beau Duffy. He said it has not yet been determined when the vandalism occurred.

Headshot

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Brian Alejo has been charged with second-degree attempted Cops: Man stabbed father, punched mom, set fire 
Allie McKeefrey, 5, left, and Kennedy Dunn, 6, A first for hamlet: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day with parade
James Schlick and his wife, Jenna, outside the Cops: Mom forced to drop toddler from balcony in fire
Nassau County police and Lake Success police investigate Cops: Bicyclist struck and killed in Lake Success
The retrial of Chanel Lewis in the slaying Slain jogger's mother among those testifying in new trial
Deputy Superintendent of Syosset Schools Adele Bovard, left, Forum tackles diversity, race in schools' curriculum