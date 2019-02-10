TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo: Swastika, white supremacist slogan found in Nissequogue River State Park

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com
State Police are investigating a swastika and a white supremacist slogan marked in chalk along a bike path at Nissequogue River State Park in Kings Park and discovered Sunday by a jogger, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

Cuomo, in a news release Sunday night, directed the State Police Hate Crimes Unit to look into the graffiti and "hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”

The graffiti, which has since been removed, measured 7-by-12 feet on the path, according to the governor's office. A female jogger came across the swastika and slogan Sunday and notified the Park Police headquarters, according to the governor's office. 

Further details were not immediately available.

“This abhorrent act of hate is deeply disturbing, especially at a time of great division and in the wake of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in this nation's history,” Cuomo said.

In October a gunman killed 11 worshippers and wounded six others at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

"In New York, we have zero tolerance for intolerance,” Cuomo said.

Keshia Clukey covers Long Island education. She has been with Newsday since March 2018 and previously worked at the State Capitol in Albany covering education for Politico. A Plattsburgh native, she also has worked at a number of newspapers in the state including the Times Union in Albany, and has received a number of awards for her work from state and national press agencies.

