A 30-year-old man was wounded in an afternoon shooting Thursday afternoon in North Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

Quinton Davis was shot about 1:15 p.m. in front of a house on Jefferson Avenue, near Moore Street, police said in a statement.

A private vehicle then took Davis, whose residency was not specified, to Andpress Plaza, about a mile south of where he was shot, police said.

Davis was then taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. He was listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon, cops said.

No other information was immediately available.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-221-TIPS.