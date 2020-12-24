TODAY'S PAPER
Police seek information about North Amityville shooting that left man injured

Suffolk County police said a 30-year-old man who was shot in front of a house on Jefferson Avenue in North Amityville was taken by a private vehicle about a mile south to Andpress Plaza, above. An ambulance then transported him to a hospital. Credit: Neil Miller

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A 30-year-old man was wounded in an afternoon shooting Thursday afternoon in North Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

Quinton Davis was shot about 1:15 p.m. in front of a house on Jefferson Avenue, near Moore Street, police said in a statement.

A private vehicle then took Davis, whose residency was not specified, to Andpress Plaza, about a mile south of where he was shot, police said.

Davis was then taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. He was listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon, cops said.

No other information was immediately available.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-221-TIPS.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

