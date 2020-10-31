TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Teen shot in North Amityville, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 17-year-old driver took another teen to the hospital after a car pulled up next to his 2011 Infiniti sedan and fired gunshots, striking the back seat passenger twice, in North Amityville early Saturday, according to Suffolk police.

The 17-year-old male passenger, who did not incur life-threatening injuries, was driven from Warren Street to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Neither the driver nor his other passenger, an 18-year-old man, were wounded, police said.

They had been headed north, nearing 45th Street, when the other vehicle came alongside around 1 a.m., police said.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related or targeted, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Supporters of Donald Trump line Main Street in Caravan of cars for Trump met by cheers, pro-Biden signs
Hundreds of voters wait in line to vote Early voting smashes turnout projections statewide
Stephen Tettelbach, a shellfish ecologist at the Cornell 'They all died': Peconic Bay scallop harvesting season appears lost
Tony Jimenez at home in Glen Cove in Veteran and public servant seeks donation that could save his life
Will Flower, vice president of Winter Bros., outside Trash talk: Rail may be answer to hauling debris off LI
Gov. M. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a ceremony Cuomo: Testing, quarantining change for travelers to NY
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search