Teen shot in North Amityville, Suffolk police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 17-year-old turned into an ambulance driver after another car pulled up next to his 2011 Infiniti sedan and fired gunshots, striking a passenger in the back seat twice, in North Amityville early Saturday morning, according to Suffolk police.

The 17-year-old male passenger, who did not incur life-threatening injuries, was driven from Warren Street to Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

Neither the 17-year-old driver nor his other passenger, an 18-year-old man, were wounded, police said.

They had been headed north, nearing 45th Street, when the other vehicle came alongside around 1 a.m., police said.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related or targeted, according to police.

Anyone wiho can help investigators should call 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

